Gutierrez-Rodriguez for the WBA Fedecentro belt in Barranquilla – World Boxing Association

John Lenon Gutierrez and Camilo Rodriguez will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro lightweight belt this Saturday, July 27 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The bout will be part of the event promoted by Probox Colombia and will be broadcast live on the official WBA YouTube channel.

Gutierrez is a fighter with a good amateur career and has been adapting to professional boxing and is undefeated since his debut in in 2021. The 30-year-old Antioquia native comes to the fight with a 3 knockout streak, which evidences the good moment he is living.

He will fight Rodriguez, 26 years old, who is from Bogota. He arrives in a great moment since he has also won three fights in a row via knockout and all of them have been in 2024, so his rhythm is better than ever.

Gutierrez has a record of 9 wins, no losses and 6 knockouts, while Rodriguez has 8 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts.