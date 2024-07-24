WBA Asia heading towards its 30th anniversary – World Boxing Association

WBA Asia is living a great moment. The regional body of the WBA will soon hold its convention in Vietnam and is preparing to celebrate its first 30 years of institutional life.

Founded in March 1995 in China as Pan Asian Boxing Association or WBA PABA, it has been a fundamental pillar for the systematic development of boxing in the Asian continent, with a permanent activity of promoting regional talent and serving as a platform for boxers, promoters and local commissions of our sport.

Named as WBA Asia in February 2017, in 2019 it held the first international championship of professional boxing in Vietnam, where it will return this August 9 to hold its convention, thanks to the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission and Shadow Entertainment Promotions.

This event will mark an important milestone in the history of WBA Asia. It will bring together boxing representatives from various countries in the region to discuss the current state of the sport, learn about the body’s development plans, update their knowledge at the officials’ seminar, and enjoy a first-class boxing programme.

WBA Asia will also make Vietnam the boxing capital of Asia with the first professional boxing convention to be held in the country.

As the regional office of the World Boxing Association, WBA Asia lives up to our organisation’s motto: Always Pioneers!

The WBA is working on a coordinated plan with its regional bodies to further the development of boxing and the growth of the pioneering body around the world. The WBA Asia Convention will be a firm step in that direction.

The WBA family will be very happy to go to Vietnam to celebrate together with WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission this historic event.