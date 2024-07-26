Home / Boxing Videos / Can The GWOAT Become A Five-Weight Champion? Shields vs. Joanisse Preview

Can The GWOAT Become A Five-Weight Champion? Shields vs. Joanisse Preview

DAZN Boxing Boxing Videos



Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora look ahead to Claressa Shields’ bid to become heavyweight champion when she faces Vanessa Joanisse in the DAZN Boxing Show presented by @AutoZone.

