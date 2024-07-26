Delgado and Franco for the Fedelatin belt in Panama  – World Boxing Association

Panamanian Nataly Delgado will face Colombian Bethy Franco for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super flyweight title. The bout will take place this Saturday night at the Arena de Colon, in Colon, Panama.

Delgado and Franco are two experienced fighters who know they have a good chance with this bout and have the firm intention of keeping the regional strap. They will have a rematch fight after the one in December last year, in which Delgado won.

The 29-year-old is on a run of five wins and one draw in her last six fights. She has not lost since 2022 and is confident of victory.

Franco will be looking for revenge after her December loss and comes in with two consecutive wins, one of them by knockout, which speaks to her form.

Delgado has 14 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws and 5 knockouts, while Franco has 10 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws and 4 knockouts.