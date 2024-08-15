Shakur Stevenson Opens Up About Public Criticism, Tank Davis Fight, Protecting Your 0 | ATS Fight





The next level link ups don’t stop! On the newest ATS Fight interview, Andre Ward is joined by one of the young ‘4 kings’ of boxing, Shakur Stevenson to discuss his growing career. Shakur opens up about the public criticism he faced after his win over Harutyunyan and how he dealt with it, his beef with Tank Davis and why he thinks they will fight, and his 2016 Olympics silver medal. Plus, he explains his relationships with Bud Crawford and Floyd Mayweather, why the idea of losing your perfect record is hurting boxing, and being a promotional free agent. Also, his feud with Andre Berto, Devin Haney, and more!

#allthesmoke #MMA #boxing #AllTheSmokeFight #andreward #shakurstevenson #tankdavis #gervontadavis #floydmayweather #devinhaney #ryangarcia

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:00:40) – Public Perception, Idolizing Dre

(00:05:00) – Why Boxing, Family Life

(00:08:40) – 2016 Olympics

(00:10:30) – Hating to lose

(00:12:12) – Hardest opponent

(00:16:50) – Harutyunyan Fight, Backlash From It

(00:22:30) – J Prince, Being Promotional Free Agent

(00:23:54) – Tank Davis Beef, Will They Fight?

(00:25:50) – Protecting the undefeated record

(00:30:08) – Devin Haney, Fan Behavior

(00:32:20) – Floyd Mayweather & Bud Crawford Relationships

(00:36:30) – What He Wants His Legacy To Be

(00:37:00) – Andre Berto Beef, Older Generation vs. Younger

(00:40:49) – END

