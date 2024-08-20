KO | Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton! Britts Out In Full Support, But Nothing Floyd Can't Handle!





Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton Filled Las Vegas Up With His Supporters! Incredible Event That Included A Supporter Band For The Manchester Native! But All This Was No Match For The One Of The Greastest To Ever Lace Them Up, Floyd Mayweather!

The Rematch – Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III August 24th, 2024 live from Mexico City, Mex. or Stream It Worldwide via DAZN.

Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton

Dec. 8th, 2007 – MGM Grand – Las Vegas, NV – #MayweatherHatton

