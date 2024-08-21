Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios WBC World Featherweight Championship Homecoming Fight

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios WBC World Featherweight Championship Homecoming Fight

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Liverpool for the Homecoming of Nick Ball as we get ready to officially announce his WBC World Featherweight Championship defence against the tough Ronny Rios. We’ll also hear from Henry Turner & Andrew Cain who get ready to defend their belts at super-lightweight & bantamweight respectively. Brad Strand, Boma Brown, Walter Fury, James McGivern, Jack Rafferty, Joshua John & Joe Cooper also make up the stage as they prepare for an epic night of championship boxing from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Floyd Mayweather vs Ricky Hatton

Hate him or love him Floyd Mayweather always got the job done ✅ #MayweatherGotti | …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved