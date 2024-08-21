Netflix announce Matchroom documentary series in production

Matchroom is delighted to announce it will feature as part of a new documentary series on Netflix.

The global media streaming service confirmed today at its Netlfix: Spotlight Session, at the Edinburgh TV Festival, that the series – produced by Box to Box, the award-winning team who have delivered shows such as Drive To Survive, Full Swing, Sprint and more – is officially in production.

The project – set to air in 2025 – which will get up close and personal with one of the biggest sports promoters in the world and has the working title: Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen.

Matchroom is home to the biggest names in sport – from boxing to snooker to darts to Nineball, fishing and more – and is the epicentre of some of the most lucrative deals and sporting events globally.

With unprecedented access to Barry Hearn, his son Eddie and the whole Matchroom team at the Essex based HQ, this documentary series will dive into the drama of the family empire that has become synonymous with British sporting culture.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This is a game changer. For the first time ever, we have provided access all areas to a film crew to give fans an unprecedented glimpse at what goes on behind the scenes to power the Matchroom machine.

“We want to push storytelling to new heights across boxing, darts, snooker and multi-sports, so we are delighted to partner with a production powerhouse in Box to Box.

“In our continued pursuit for global domination in the sporting world, we cannot wait for an international audience to watch this exclusive series on Netflix.”

Warren Smith, Box to Box Head of Sports & Factual, added: “At Box to Box we are privileged to have access to some of the world’s biggest sports stars, teams and organisations..

“Now is time for the deal makers and there is none bigger than Barry and Eddie Hearn with their team at Matchroom.

“It’s a British success story that is going for global domination.”