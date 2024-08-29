ELLIOT ELIMASI TEAMS UP WITH QUEENSBERRY

THE 2024 SENIOR Elite London cruiserweight champion Elliot Elimasi has signed with Frank Warren and Queensberry ahead of the launch of his career in the professional ranks.

The 24-year-old, who will campaign at light heavyweight, made a spectacular entry into the sport after putting on the gloves at the age of 22.

“I’d say Frank is a legend of the game, he’s had Prince Naseem and now he’s got me,” said the product of Islington Boxing Club, who will be trained by his dad Miblo, a former champion boxer in the Congo. “I’m on a winning team.

“In the amateurs I did two seasons and was able to dominate the Londons, Nationals, Internationals and I was a star. In just two seasons I was a star and I had a 25 fight winning streak.

“I was winning and I made winning look good!

“I started at Islington Boxing Club and season one was 2022-23, where I had 15 fights and 14 wins. In season two I won everything. So in two seasons I won the Londons six times, won an international tournament in Sweden, won the Capital Cup, won Nationals and dominated.

“I made myself a star as well and made sure I was looking good whilst winning.

“I was a cruiserweight in the amateurs and now I’m going to be a light heavyweight. Roy Jones was there and now I’m going to be there. I am going to make it exciting. That is my aim, to bring back that special feeling back into boxing.

“The name I was given in the amateurs was ‘Main Event’ because I am known to be the main event when I box. It is the name I was given and I live up to it, so I am definitely going to keep it.

“I am going to have two fights with BoxNation, then I will be fighting on Queensberry shows from January.”

Promoter Frank Warren, who also hails from Islington, added: “The light heavyweight scene is now on notice that Elliot Elimasi is coming soon and I am looking forward to unleashing him on the division.

“Elliot’s amateur stint was short and very sweet, with him winning pretty much everything he entered and doing it in style. He is going to be an exciting addition to the Queensberry team and I cannot wait to see him live up to his huge promise.”