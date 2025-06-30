Raúl “Cugar” Curiel crushes Rodríguez in WBA welterweight eliminator – World Boxing Association

In a statement-making performance under the lights of the Honda Center in Anaheim, Mexico’s Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (16-0-1, 14 KOs) took a major step toward a world title shot by stopping Uruguay’s Víctor Ezequiel Rodríguez (16-1-1, 9 KOs) via fourth-round technical knockout in a WBA welterweight title eliminator.

From the opening bell, Curiel asserted control. Fighting out of the southpaw stance, he applied relentless pressure with tight footwork, sharp body shots, and clean combinations. Rodríguez, a technically sound and courageous fighter, tried to establish distance with his jab but was unable to slow the Mexican’s march.

By the fourth round, the tide had turned into a flood. A barrage of unanswered punches to the head forced the referee to step in and call a halt, as Rodríguez stood overwhelmed by the volume and precision of Curiel’s attack. It was a dominant display from the Rio 2016 Olympian, who continues to build momentum as one of the division’s dark horses.

“This win is for my people in Tampico, Madero, and Altamira. We’re coming for that world title!” exclaimed a fired-up Curiel, raising his arms to a roaring crowd that had been behind him every step of the way.

Rodríguez, who tasted defeat for the first time as a professional, still managed to leave a positive impression with his skill and heart. At 29, he has time on his side and the tools to regroup and rebuild.

But the night belonged to Curiel. With power, poise, and purpose, he made it clear: he’s ready for the world stage.