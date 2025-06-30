Floyd Schofield demolishes Tevin Farmer in just 78 seconds – World Boxing Association

It took just 1 minute and 18 seconds for Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield to make a thunderous statement at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The 22-year-old Texan (19-0, 13 KOs) overwhelmed former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-9-1, 8 KOs) in a stunning first-round stoppage that electrified the crowd and reasserted Schofield’s status as one of the brightest rising stars at lightweight.

Schofield wasted no time. From the opening bell, he launched a pinpoint right hand that caught Farmer flush on the chin, sending the Philly slickster crashing to the canvas. Farmer beat the count, but was clearly shaken—and Schofield pounced.

Another crisp combination dropped Farmer again, and although he bravely got up a second time, the writing was on the wall. With Farmer reeling and unable to mount any real defense, a rapid four-punch salvo to the head forced the referee to wave it off. No count, no hesitation—just a decisive technical knockout.

“I took a weight off my shoulders,” said a visibly emotional Schofield after the win. The bout marked his return after a dramatic setback earlier this year when his scheduled fight against Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia was scrapped amid reports of a possible poisoning incident.

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya was quick to heap praise: “You just saw the future of the 135-pound division.” Schofield currently holds the No. 2 spot in the WBA’s lightweight rankings—and performances like this suggest a title shot may not be far off.

As for Farmer, the defeat marks his fourth straight loss, though his reputation as a skilled technician and former world champion remains intact. He took on the challenge, but Schofield showed he’s no longer just a prospect—he’s a problem.

In Anaheim, “Kid Austin” didn’t just return. He took center stage. And made it clear he’s not here to wait in line—he’s here to take over.