Batyrgaziev and Dickens set for WBA interim super featherweight showdown in Istanbul – World Boxing Association

All eyes turn to Istanbul this Wednesday as unbeaten Russian standout Albert Batyrgaziev takes on England’s James “Jazza” Dickens for the WBA interim super featherweight world title. The bout headlines a high-stakes night of action at the luxurious Rixos Tersane Istanbul, where international talent and title dreams will collide.

For Batyrgaziev (13-0, 8 KOs), this fight marks a pivotal moment in his rapid ascent through the pro ranks. The 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo 2020 has been a force since turning professional, bringing the trademark discipline and grit of Dagestan into every performance. His most recent victories—a unanimous decision over Argentina’s Neri Romero in April and a clear win over Ireland’s Jono Carroll before that—have only strengthened his claim as one of the division’s most promising young stars.

Across the ring will stand the battle-tested Jazza Dickens (35-5, 14 KOs), a 33-year-old veteran from Liverpool with experience, heart, and hunger. Dickens is no stranger to tough opposition, having shared the ring with the likes of Guillermo Rigondeaux, and he’s coming off a momentum-boosting win over Zelfa Barrett in February. Still chasing his first world title, Dickens knows this could be his last big chance—and he’s treating it as such.

Stylistically, it’s a compelling clash: both fighters are southpaws, both are smart, and both are hungry. Dickens brings craft, awkward angles, and ring IQ. Batyrgaziev offers youth, sharp fundamentals, and physicality. It’s the classic crossroads fight—rising star vs. seasoned contender—with a world title on the line.

The WBA spotlight shines bright on Istanbul, and the super featherweight division awaits its next big name. Will it be the decorated Russian phenom or the gritty British warrior? Wednesday night, we’ll find out.