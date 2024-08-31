“This is what crossover boxing is all about” – Misfits & DAZN X Series 17 Fight Night Preview





Riley Osborne and Ben Davis look ahead to the action in Dublin as Danny Aarons faces Danny Simpson on DAZN X Series 17 in the DAZN Boxing Show presented by #TransformersOne – Only in theatres September 20.

Watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 017: Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson, featuring a special live performance from KSI, live on DAZN. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Watch live on YouTube 👉 https://www.youtube.com/live/E2aTAxlT3JQ?si=IlhBVzRDKwfpHTEP

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing