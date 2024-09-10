Villa vs Salas in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Gold welterweight championship will be on the line this Saturday when Roiman Villa and Ricardo Salas meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A very interesting fight, with a lot at stake, will be part of the event and will put two good fighters in the division face to face.

Villa is a Venezuelan puncher coming off his toughest fight against Jaron Ennis, who defeated him by knockout in July last year. After a long and well-deserved rest, the 31-year-old is ready for his comeback and wants to make it a winning one.

Salas is 25 years old is a tough fighter who will give it all out in this bout. He knows that an upset against Villa will put him on the world boxing map and he intends to shine on this date which is always important for Mexicans.

Villa has a record of 26 wins, 2 losses and 24 knockouts. For his part, Salas has 19 wins, 2 setbacks, 2 draws and 14 knockouts.