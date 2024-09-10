GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS TO HOST INAUGURAL SHOW AT RIYADH SEASON IN SAUDI ARABIA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Posted on

“LATINO NIGHT” MAIN EVENT CO-PROMOTED BY BOXXER TO FEATURE WBA AND WBO CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP UNIFICATION BATTLE BETWEEN CHAMPIONS GILBERTO “ZURDO” RAMIREZ AND CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH

CHAMPIONSHIP UNDERCARD TO FEATURE GOLDEN BOY’S HOTTEST WORLD TITLE CONTENDERS

RIYADH & LOS ANGELES (September 10, 2024) – Riyadh Season and Golden Boy Promotions, one of the leading boxing promotional companies owned by six-division, 10-time World Champion and Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya, announced today an inaugural show that is part of their overall partnership. The event, “Latino Night,” will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16 with the main event co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER.

Scheduled to be one of the biggest celebrations of Latino boxing talent, “Latino Night” will see the history-making WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico in hot pursuit of becoming undisputed in the division. His first step will be challenging WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of Bournemouth, United Kingdom who is coming off the heels of three straight title defenses. The main event is presented by Golden Boy in co-promotion with BOXXER.

Ramirez left his mark in the sport as the first Mexican to become a super middleweight and cruiserweight world champion and will be looking to take over the cruiserweight division. Billam-Smith is an English professional boxer who has held the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight title since 2023 and has held the European, British, and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles between 2019 and 2022.

The card will feature Golden Boy’s world championship title holders and contenders who are on the cusp of tasting world championship glory. In the co-main event, former U.S. Olympian and Unified Champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Fresno, California will face the dangerous undefeated title contender and currently No.1 WBO-ranked Arnold Barboza Jr. (30-0, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles, California in a 12-round WBO Super Lightweight World Title Eliminator Fight.

Also on the card, the unstoppable knockout machine, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will challenge former American IBF World Champion Tevin “2X” Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a 10-round lightweight fight. In association with Miguel Cotto Promotions and defending his WBO Minimumweight World Championship for the fourth time, the history-making Puerto Rican Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico will measure up against Queretaro, Mexico’s Edwin “Canito” Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) in a 12-round world title bout. Opening the historic show with a 12-round WBA Super Lightweight Eliminator fight, Chihuahua, Mexico’s Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) will face No.1 WBA-ranked Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said: “We are looking forward to staging our first event as part of our partnership with Golden Boy Promotions with Latino Night. This card features some of the best Latino fighters around and continues our drive to deliver top-tier boxing events by giving fans throughout the world the fights they want to see.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said: “His excellency and I have the exact same vision — to match the best versus the best for the fans of our sport. From a world championship unification fight, to battles between former champions and on-the-rise contenders to a stacked undercard of prospects, this show will feature everything great that boxing has to offer.”

Ben Shalom, Founder and CEO of BOXXER, said: “Riyadh Season continues to deliver the very best matches at the top of the sport, and we are delighted to be working with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions to present another epic fight as co-promoters of this huge cruiserweight world title unification battle. Gilberto Ramirez is a great champion but Chris Billam-Smith will be coming full of confidence and ready to unify the division.”

Philip Button, Chief Business Officer at Golden Boy Promotions, said: “We are excited to partner with Riyadh Season to promote Latino Night and further expand Golden Boy’s business globally.”

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, WBA Cruiserweight World Champion, said: “I’m excited to make this fight happen with Chris Billam-Smith. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m looking forward to becoming the unified champion in this division. I’ve always said this was my division (Cruiserweight), and I’m happy for the opportunity to showcase my skills at this level on a global stage in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s truly an honor to be a Mexican warrior and to showcase what true Mexican boxing is all about while bringing my culture to a global audience. Additionally, I hope to be the bridge between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, making both sides proud. I would like to give a special thanks to my team, 3 Point Management, Golden Boy Promotions, Riyadh Season, the WBA, WBO, and everyone else involved in making this happen.”

HE Turki Alalshikh has also confirmed that Latino Night will be broadcast for free globally. Further details of where you can watch this card will follow.

Riyadh Season brings together world-class art, music, food, theater and sporting events to the capital of Saudi Arabia for an unparalleled winter entertainment experience.