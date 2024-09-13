Edward And Yafai Set For Flyweight Thriller

Former IBF World Champion Sunny Edwards and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Galal Yafai will collide in a Flyweight thriller at the BP Pulse Arena in Birmingham on Saturday November 30, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The British rivals have been on a collision course since former Team GB star Yafai joined the professional ranks in February 2022 after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming Olympic Champion by outpointing the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam to secure gold in Japan.

Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) produced a sublime display to inflict a first defeat on Moruti Mthalane in 13 years and become IBF Flyweight World Champion behind closed doors at London’s York Hall back in May 2021.

The gifted 28-year-old, who holds a win over Yafai in the amateurs, went on to make four successful defences of his World Title before suffering the first loss of his career in a blockbuster unification clash with Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona last December.

‘Showtime’ returned to winning ways against Adrian Curiel on the undercard of Estrada vs. Rodriguez last time out in June and returns to fight in the UK for the first time since June 2023 aiming to close out the year in style in what promises to be a British blockbuster.

Birmingham’s Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) picked up the WBC International Flyweight crown on his professional debut at The O2 in London before making defences at the world-famous Madison Square Garden In New York, the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and The O2 once more in April 2023.

The 31-year-old demolished Tommy Frank inside two minutes to preserve his unbeaten record in front of his hometown fans at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in August 2023 before closing out the year with a points win over Rocco Santomauro in Arizona.

His last win came against Agustin Gauto at Fontainebleau Las Vegas earlier this year in April and now Yafai will run out at the Canon Medical Centre in Sheffield on September 28 before he steps up against the vastly more experienced Edwards for the biggest test of his pro career to date.

“This fight has always been inevitable,” said Edwards. “Our last names hold weight in British boxing and around the world – and it’s really time to put to bed the Edwards-Yafai Saga.

“Being overlooked for the Olympic Games because of family relationships and city ties – lit a fire all those years back. I beat Galal and was shelved in the same year back in 2015 and now this is my chance to show Britain who the real golden boy is.”

“I’m happy that the fight has been made,” said Yafai. “This is going to be a massive fight for British boxing. I need to win a World Title, and this is a fight that will put me on the cusp of fighting for one when I win in my hometown on November 30.”

“This is a huge fight for British boxing,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’m delighted to get this one over the line as it’s the right fight for both men. In my opinion these are the best two Flyweights in the world, and they will clash for a shot at the World Title in front of a huge crowd in Birmingham. Former IBF World Champion Edwards will feel he’s the favourite heading into this one as he looks to recapture gold at 112 pounds. Olympic gold medal hero Yafai hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in the pro ranks, this is a massive step up for him but one that he will be confident of overcoming. It has all the makings of a brilliant fight, and I cannot wait of the BP Pulse Arena in Birmingham to be bouncing on November 30. Standby for announcements on a bumper undercard and we put on an unmissable night of action exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.”

“We love this fight,” said Alfie Sharman, VP DAZN. “I have always been a massive fan of Sunny, a guy who talks the talk and walks the walk in and out of the ring. Galal is a phenomenal talent who in his short pro career so far has probably not faced a fighter as good as Sunny. It will be fireworks. Live and exclusive only on DAZN.”

An announcement on ticket details will be made in due course. Fans can register for PreSale here.