Hernandez keeps his winning streak going  – World Boxing Association

Victor Hernandez continues to climb the boxing ladder and on September 7, he once again made it clear that he is a fighter with interesting qualities when he defended his NABA Continental America belt against Angel Luna at the Pontchartain Center in Kenner, Louisiana. 

Hernandez shined with a counter-attacking right straight right to the jaw to send Luna to the canvas with no chance of recovery 36 seconds into the first round. 

The 30-year-old has been facing higher quality opponents each time and has settled several fights in his favour in interesting fashion. 

Hernandez’s undefeated record reached 11 wins, nine of which have been by knockout.


