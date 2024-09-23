Watpool beats Spence in Canada  – World Boxing Association

Canada’s Melinda Watpool gave a masterclass Saturday against Natasha Spence and was crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) international middleweight champion after a wide unanimous decision at the Pickering Casino Resort in Pickering, Canada.

The judges’ scorecards gave the win to Watpool with scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92 as clear evidence of the dominance of the new champion, who left no doubt in the ring this weekend.

The 35-year-old Ontario native was dominant, knew how to handle the ring and despite her opponent’s insistence, she scored a convincing and convincing victory.

The win was the seventh of Watpool’s professional career and she is undefeated and has knocked out two opponents. Spence, meanwhile, has 8 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws and 6 knockouts.