Baumgardner defends Friday against Persoon  – World Boxing Association

Alycia Baumgardner will defend her World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight crown against Delfine Persoon this Friday at Trilith Studios Town Stage in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The American will face the Belgian in a duel of two elite fighters who have been in great fights and that is why another great battle is predicted in this showdown.

Baumgardner defeated Christina Linardatou in their most recent fight in July of last year. The 30-year-old fighter will make a new defense of the crown and intends to go out with her hand up to remain as monarch.

The challenge will not be easy as she will face veteran Persoon. A tough fighter with an extensive record and who has not lost since 2020. The European has faced great opponents such as Katie Taylor, whom she has fought two spectacular fights despite losing both of them.

Baumgardner comes in with a record of 15 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts, while Persoon has 49 wins, 3 losses and 19 knockouts.