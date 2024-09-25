Home / Boxing Videos / Press Conference Highlights | Riyadh Season: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Press Conference Highlights | Riyadh Season: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch Artur Beterbiev take on Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship of the world live on DAZN on October 12. Sign up now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#beterbievbivol #riyadhseason #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

What's Cooking | Vergil Ortiz Jr. Takes Us BTS Of The Making Of His Grandma's Famous Enchiladas!

Undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. of Grand Prairie, #Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #vergilortizjr #cooking …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved