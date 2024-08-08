Carlos Utria retained Fedecaribe belt in Colombia  – World Boxing Association

The young Colombian, Carlos Utria extends his good moment on the ring as well as his undefeated record, by defeating the Venezuelan Helber Rojas, by knockout in the second round. Utria retained his Fedecaribe super lightweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) for the first time.

It was the stellar duel of the evening supported by the pioneer organization, WBA Future Colombian Boxing together with the promotion of Alberto Agamez. The card took place in San Onofre, Colombia and was broadcast live on the World Boxing Association’s Youtube channel.

Moments of the fight

The fight began in the center of the ring, with few punches, but as the minutes passed, the intensity of the confrontation increased. Utria kept the initiative, with an interesting footwork, at no time did he stop walking forward with his guard up. Also, from the second minute the local began to gain confidence and to connect clearly the power punches.

Before the end of the first round, the Colombian increased the intensity of the fight, causing a rain of punches to the integrity of Rojas, who fails to defend the damage and falls for the first time in the engagement. The excited public asked for the knockout but the bell prevents it, announcing the end of the round.

At the beginning of the second episode, the script followed the same line in favor of Carlos, who came out to end the actions early. For his part, Helber missed many punches, trying to resist the attacks, with his guard down and walking around the ring. However, Utria thanks to his dominance, managed to put his opponent against the ropes with a hard combination in the soft areas, which was impossible to resist and caused the second and final fall for his opponent.

Carlos Utria’s current status

The native of Soplaviento, Colombia, Carlos Alfonso Utria, remains untouchable and gets his seventh victory in a row as a professional. It should be remembered that after his debut last year, all his victories have been by fast track before passing the second round, he has a knockout power of 100%.