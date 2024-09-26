DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT’S “HEROES ON THE HUDSON” RETURNS AT THE THEATER AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – DiBella Entertainment

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

MIYO YOSHIDA WILL DEFEND HER IBF BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE IN A REMATCH AGAINST SHURRETTA METCALF

A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT VETERANS CHARITIES

NEW YORK, NY (September 25, 2024) Professional boxing returns to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 23, when DiBella Entertainmentpresents “Heroes on the Hudson 2” to celebrate and support our heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces in advance of Veterans Day. With the goal of raising money and awareness for deserving Veterans charities, this latest edition of Broadway Boxingwill be headlined by a world title fight featuring IBF bantamweight champion Miyo Yoshidadefending her belt in a rematch against Shurretta Metcalf.

“On October 23, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, we will honor our veterans once again with ‘Heroes on the Hudson 2’ to help generate much-needed awareness and funds for military charities. The first ‘Heroes on the Hudson’ event, held at Times Square’s Edison Ballroom, was such a resounding success that we had to move it to a bigger venue this time around,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Last year’s card was headlined by a former world champion making a comeback. This year’s main event will be a compelling world title fight between two talented, hard-working single mothers, the champion Miyo Yoshida and well-deserving #1 contender Shurretta Metcalf. It will mark the beginning of the Great 8 Tournament, aimed at crowning an undisputed women’s bantamweight world champion.”

“Heroes on the Hudson 2” is proudly sponsored by CAVU Securities and Morgan Stanley. Companies interested in purchasing sponsorship packages available can contact DiBella Entertainment at (212) 947-2577.

Tickets for “Heroes On The Hudson 2”, priced at $182, $157, $82 and $57, are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com HERE. Doors at The Theater at Madison Square Garden will open on the night of the event at 7:00 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the following Veterans causes:

West Point Society of New York provides camaraderie and support to graduates and former cadets of the United States Military Academy.

Merging Vets & Players is an organization that combines Veterans with the sporting community to help our heroes thrive and make connections and a difference on the field and in their communities. Learn more at vetsandplayers.org.

The Headstrong Project provides free, confidential, and easy-to-access mental healthcare for members of the military community. More information can be found at theheadstrongproject.org.

Yoshida and Metcalf initially met on November 7, 2023, as part of the undercard to last year’s “Heroes on the Hudson” event. Metcalf got the win that night via unanimous decision, using her size and consistent jab to outpace Yoshida and pick up the IBF Inter-Continental belt.

One month later, Yoshida was chosen as a late replacement opponent to face IBF world champion Ebanie Bridges in San Francisco. Coming in as a 7-1 underdog, with her young daughter cheering from ringside, Yoshida put on a dominant performance to lift the title from the Aussie in a 10-round all-action fight. With the win, she became a three-time, two-division world champion. Yoshida previously held the WBO Super Flyweight World Title twice.

Now, Yoshida and Metcalf will do battle once more, each equally motivated to settle the score.

“I’m eager for revenge against Metcalf,” said Yoshida, of Kagoshima, Japan, now based out of New York City. “Just weeks before the fight against Ebanie, I joined Sosa Crew and have been training well with them ever since. There is a lot of pressure on me heading into this rematch, but I am looking forward to seeing how much I have grown over this past year.”

Yoshida (17-4) promises that the rematch with Metcalf will have a different outcome.

“I didn’t have a detailed strategy last time,” she continued. “I couldn’t handle the unexpected moves. I thought it was a close fight. The result was a decision loss, but I’ve learned the importance of how to score points. I am burning for revenge and I am sure I will win.”

Metcalf (13-4-1, 2 KOs), of Dallas, TX, is also eager for the rematch and determined to capture the world title.

“I am so happy,” said Metcalf. “This is something I have worked hard for and I will finally get the opportunity I have earned. I beat Yoshida the last time and will come out on top again to become a world champion.”

Further details on this event will be announced shortly.

