Takuma Inoue and Tsutsumi will fight on Oct. 13  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue is ready for a new exhibition on October 13 against Seiya Tsutsumi at the Aeriake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

It will be the third defense for the Japanese champion and he will do it against his compatriot, who although he has less professional experience, is undefeated in his career.

Inoue won the belt last April 8, 2023 with a win over Liborio Solis. He returned to the ring for his first defense last February 24 against Jerwin Ancajas and retained his belt for the second time last May 6 against Sho Ishida.

Now he will face Tsutsumi, a Kumakoto native who is riding a six-fight winning streak and has a six-year professional career. The 28-year-old fighter is looking to pull off an upset and knows he must put on a perfect fight to do so.

Inoue has a record of 20 wins, 1 loss and 5 knockouts, while Tsutsumi has 11 wins, no setbacks, 2 draws and 8 knockouts.