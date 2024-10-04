“I Want To Be The Best Female Fighter Ever” – Skye Nicolson v Raven Chapman Build-Up Doc





Skye Nicolson will defend her WBC World Featherweight Title against unbeaten Raven Chapman on the Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12 – the first women’s fight to feature on a Riyadh Season card. History will be made in the desert as we build up to a monumental occasion with exclusive training camp footage with both fighters.

#NicolsonChapman #RiyadhSeason #BeterbievBivol

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.