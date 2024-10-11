Fury, Crawford and Stanionis talk about Bivol-Beterbiev – World Boxing Association

The clash between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol taking place tomorrow has left no one indifferent in the sports world. It is one of the most important fights for the undisputed title and three figures such as Tyson Fury, Eimantas Stanionis and Terence Crawford told the World Boxing Association (WBA) their impressions of the fight.

Although they did not give predictions, they did talk about the importance of the fight and what they expect to see from the two fighters in the ring.

Fury spoke about the importance of the fight and the significance it holds for the boxing world. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic fight for the fans and the belts,” said the Brit.

Stanionis was more or less in the same vein as Fury without giving a prediction: “it’s one of the hardest fights to pick. I change my prediction every day when I think about this fight. Honestly, it’s a great fight and the winners will be the fans.”

In Crawford’s case, he highlighted the parity of the two and said that for him it is a “50/50” fight due to the quality of the two fighters.

One day before the fight, the expectation continues to grow and tomorrow is expected to be another great evening of the Riyadh Season. All eyes are on this event.