Home / Boxing Videos / Dmitry Bivol Receives Heroes Welcome Back To Changing Room After Narrowly Losing To Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol Receives Heroes Welcome Back To Changing Room After Narrowly Losing To Beterbiev

Matchroom Boxing 37 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the moment Dmitry Bivol is consoled by friends and family after just missing out on Undisputed glory to Artur Beterbiev. Bivol will be back!

#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“That judge should NEVER work in the sport again!” 😡| Hearn reacts to Beterbiev/Bivol

WATCH OCT 12 FIGHT NIGHT ► https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice ► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved