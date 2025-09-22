Gianluca Picardi captures WBA Mediterranean title after outclassing Malvitano – World Boxing Association

Italy’s Gianluca Picardi (13-3, 3 KOs) took a decisive step forward in his continental campaign, claiming the WBA Mediterranean super lightweight title (140 lbs) with a dominant unanimous decision win over fellow countryman Christian Malvitano (15-7-1, 4 KOs) on September 19 in Casoria, Italy. The judges’ scorecards told the story clearly: 98-90, 99-89, and 97-91.

From the opening bell, Picardi dictated the pace behind a steady jab, sharp footwork, and a clear tactical read on the fight. Malvitano, the aggressor, looked to close the distance and trade on the inside, but ran into a disciplined defense and well-timed counters. By the third round, the gap in class was evident as Picardi seized control of center ring and imposed his rhythm with authority.

Though Malvitano showed grit and resilience, he never threatened to turn the tide or put Picardi in real danger. The performance earned Picardi his first regional belt under the World Boxing Association, a stepping stone that will boost him in the rankings.

With a technical style rooted in the Italian school of boxing and a disciplined approach to strategy, Picardi has now established himself as a serious contender for bigger opportunities on the European stage. The WBA Mediterranean crown is just the launchpad—and Picardi already has his sights set on higher-caliber opposition.