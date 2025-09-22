Olivia Curry and Kaye Scott battle to a draw in one of the year’s best fights – World Boxing Association

In a grueling, tactical clash that may go down as one of the finest bouts of the year, Olivia Curry (7-2-2) and Australia’s Kaye Scott (4-1-1) fought to a majority draw in their showdown for the vacant WBA women’s middleweight world championship on September 19 at Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre. The official scorecards reflected the razor-thin nature of the contest: 98-92 for Scott, with the other two reading 95-95. The result left the title still without a champion.

From the outset, the styles were clearly defined. Curry, fighting on home turf, pressed forward with relentless body work and looked to engage in close-quarters exchanges. Scott, 41 years old and backed by a decorated amateur résumé, leaned on her polished technique, snapping the jab, using lateral movement, and landing crisp combinations to control the tempo.

The 98-92 tally in Scott’s favor spoke to her dominance in the early going, where she dictated range and blunted Curry’s advances. But the Chicago native rallied down the stretch, storming the later rounds with aggression and volume punching that impressed the judges and brought the fight back to even on two cards.

The verdict left both fighters with mixed emotions. For Scott, it was a strong showing on hostile soil, proof she can still compete at the highest level of the pro ranks. For Curry, it was a gritty display of growth and determination, even if the belt slipped through her grasp.

When it was all said and done, Curry and Scott walked away with mutual respect—and left fans clamoring for a rematch. Their battle not only stole the spotlight in Detroit, but also carved out a spot among 2025’s most compelling fights.