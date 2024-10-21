Miranda interim WBA world champion – World Boxing Association

Spain’s Jennifer Miranda showed superiority over Panama’s Teresa Almengor to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim featherweight world title on Sunday at the Teatro Las Vegas in Madrid, Spain.

Miranda’s strong jab to the chest kept her opponent away from her, who, also attacked with strong punches to the soft areas combined with crosses to the face.

Almengor on several occasions tried to put her opponent away but the Spaniard with her best boxing managed to get out and return to the middle of the ring. The bout reached the final round and the two judges voted 100-90 and one 100-89 to give the unanimous decision to the “Storm”.

“I am very happy, this is possibly my last fight in Spain. I want to thank my team, The Boxer Club, the WBA and all of you for coming,” said the new interim champion.

This featherweight interim is created because next week Amanda Serrano completes a year without defending her 126 lbs. belt. In turn, in November she will fight for the super lightweight belts and if she wins she could vacate her current title. From now on, there could be great opportunities for Miranda.