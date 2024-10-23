Quick Jabs | Joshua Garcia vs Christian Lorenzo! From Watching As A Fan To Center Stage In The Ring!





Joshua Garcia Has Been A Long Time Fan Of Golden Boy, Coming To Shows As A Little Kid. Turning His Passion Into A Lifestyle, Garcia Now Has A Promotional Contract And 3 Fights In 2024 Alone.

Keep Following ‘El Americano’s’ Journey As The Future Is Bright For This Young Prospect!

Joshua Garcia vs Christian Lorenzo

Oct. 20th, 2022 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA #SchofieldRosas

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #joshua #garcia #americano #goldenboy #dazn #sports #quick #jabs #free #freefight #quickjabs #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl