Quick Jabs | Joshua Garcia vs Christian Lorenzo! From Watching As A Fan To Center Stage In The Ring!

Joshua Garcia Has Been A Long Time Fan Of Golden Boy, Coming To Shows As A Little Kid. Turning His Passion Into A Lifestyle, Garcia Now Has A Promotional Contract And 3 Fights In 2024 Alone.
Keep Following ‘El Americano’s’ Journey As The Future Is Bright For This Young Prospect!
Joshua Garcia vs Christian Lorenzo
Oct. 20th, 2022 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA #SchofieldRosas
