Frank Warren says Tyson Fury KNOWS how avenge Usyk loss & reveals Joshua-Dubois rematch UNLIKELY! 😮

Frank Warren says Tyson Fury KNOWS how avenge Usyk loss & reveals Joshua-Dubois rematch UNLIKELY! 😮

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 23 mins ago



Frank Warren sits down with Dev Sahni ahead of Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. They delve into the nights action, including challenges for Moses Itauma and Dennis McCann. Frank also reveals the latest with Daniel Dubois.

