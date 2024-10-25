LEWIS WILLIAMS SIGNS PRO WITH QUEENSBERRY

TEAM GB INTERNATIONAL star and 2022 Commonwealth Games heavyweight gold medalist Lewis Williams is turning professional and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The 25-year-old from Leamington Spa in Warwickshire won bronze at the 2022 European Championships, having earlier competed and reached the quarter-final stage at the 2021 AIBA World Championships. Williams took part in over 100 fights as an amateur and was ranked fourth in the world following the Europeans.

The two-time National champion – who bills himself as both technical and explosive – will return to the scene of his Commonwealth gold when he makes his professional debut in Birmingham on November 2 on the card headlined by Liam Davies taking on Shabaz Masoud.

He is trained and managed by Edwin Cleary at his own gym set-up in his hometown, where he will set about making a big name for himself in boxing’s signature division and join a number of his Queensberry comrades in hunting down major titles.

“I am privileged and thankful that I am being taken on by what is the best team at the moment,” said Williams on his pact with Queensberry. “Over history Frank Warren has built the best fighters, hasn’t he? He has always done the best job of building fighters.

“So you look at that and think he will build my career and build me as a fighter. That is what my plan is.

“It is perfect timing. It was always my plan to turn professional this year and the world is going mad for boxing at the moment, so the stars are aligning for me. I have taken everything I’ve learned at Team GB home to Leamington Spa and I’ve built my own team.”

Promoter Frank Warren is delighted to have strengthened his ranks even further with the addition of Williams to the Queensberry team.

“I am so happy to welcome an exceptional young talent in Lewis to Queensberry,” stated the Hall of Famer. “Lewis comes to us with a very significant pedigree and is ready to make a big impact as a professional.

“Everybody should make sure to catch Lewis’ professional debut at the bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham on November 2.”