FIRST LOOK | Gabriela Fundora Has Paved The Way To Become Boxing's Youngest Undisputed Champion!





Golden Boy presents First Look: Featuring Gabriela ‘Sweet Poison’ Fundora.

In this version of First Look Golden Boy Cameras get to know one of Golden Boy’s most recent champions. Young star and soon to be a pound-for-pound great, Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs). Fundora signed with Golden Boy in early 2023 and got her first opportunity for a World Title vs Arely Mucino, IBF Super Flyweight Champion.

Fundora, IBF Champion, will now be put in the spotlight Nov. 2nd, in Las Vegas, NV as she looks to secure all the belts facing Gabriela Alaniz (15-1 6KOs), WBA WBC & WBO Chamion! The Winner will also take home the Super Flyweight Ring Magazine Chamionship Belt.

