Murtazaliev vs Tszyu FULL FIGHT: October 19, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Undefeated IBF Super Welterweight World Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev dropped former world champion Tim Tszyu four times on his way to a third-round stoppage in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action Saturday night from the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After winning the title in his opponent’s home territory of Germany earlier this year, Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) made a statement by dropping Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) early and often on his way to the dominant stoppage.

The first knockdown came in round two with a strong counter left hook sending Tszyu to the canvas. Tszyu showed the incredible grit that’s made him a superstar in his native Australia to rise to his feet, but was ultimately sent back to the ground two more times in the round.

“We just worked on these combinations all the time and when the fight came, it was automatic,” said Murtazaliev. “We worked for 10 weeks on those punches that hurt him. We created opportunities and we believed that we could win this fight.”

Continuing to press forward and look for moments in round three, Murtazaliev landed another vicious counter left hand that scored him his fourth knockdown in less than three rounds. While Tszyu continued to battle back, the onslaught from Murtazaliev proved to be too much as Tszyu’s corner threw in the towel, ending the fight 1:55 into the round.

“When I landed that first big shot, I knew how hard it was,” said Murtazaliev. “Tszyu is a real warrior and I hope one day we can work together and spar and help each other to grow.”

“Every time I step into the ring I leave it all in there,” said Tszyu. “Things didn’t go to plan and the better man won tonight. No excuses. After the first shot, things started not going according to plan. That’s part of boxing, you get hit and reactions get slower. Bakhram is the man at 154.”

