Will Crolla Vs Lorenzo Grasso (Catteall Vs Prograis Undercard)

Following in his Brother turned trainer Anthony’s footsteps! The heavy handed William Crolla stops Lorenzo Grasso early on homeground at the brand new Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday 26 October 2024.

