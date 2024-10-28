Home / Boxing Videos / CampHouse | Floyd Schofield Wants All The Smoke, Putting All The Big Names At 135 On Blast!

CampHouse | Floyd Schofield Wants All The Smoke, Putting All The Big Names At 135 On Blast!

Floyd Schofield Is Ready To Take Over The 135LB Division, Looking To Make A Statement Nov. 2nd, 2024, Las Vegas, NV!
Schofield vs Giron is a 12-RD Lightweight attraction, for the WBA International Title at 135lbs. SchofieldGiron will be live from the Theatre at The Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas! Or catch it worldwide on DAZN!

