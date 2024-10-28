World Title Double-Header Tops Monte-Carlo Return On Dec 14

A thrilling World Title double-header will top the latest instalment of the Monte-Carlo Showdown at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo on Saturday December 14, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Uzbekistan’s former IBF and WBA Super-Bantamweight World Champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (12-1, 9 KOs) attempts to become a two-time World Champion when he takes on Mexican knockout artist Ricardo Espinoza Franco (30-4, 25 KOs) for the interim WBA Super-Bantamweight World Title.

‘MJ’ made three defences of the IBF and WBA World Titles he landed against Daniel Roman in Miami in January 2020 before losing them in a split decision points loss to Marlon Tapales on the undercard of Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas last year.

Brazilian amateur star turned 5-0 professional Beatriz Ferreira makes the first defence of her IBF Lightweight World Title against France’s former European Champion Licia Boudersa (23-2-2, 4 KOs) after capturing the vacant crown against Yanina del Carmen Lescano in Liverpool earlier this year.

‘The Beast’, a former amateur World Champion, won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before putting pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing in 2022. The 31-year-old attempted to go one better by winning gold in Paris this summer but ultimately fell short to eventual champion Kellie Harrington in the semi-final.

British Cruiserweight Champion Chev Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) looks to build on his successful American debut last time out in August when he clashes with unbeaten Frenchman Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant EBU European Cruiserweight Title in what will be his biggest test to date.

Big hitting ‘C4’ looks to end a breakout 2024 on a high after stopping Belfast’s former European ruler Tommy McCarthy at Ulster Hall back in January, taking out Ellis Zorro in eight rounds to claim the famous Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in May and decisioning Efetobor Apochi over ten hard rounds in Los Angeles in August.

Irish Lightweight contender Gary Cully (18-1, 10 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Title on the line against Rossington’s Maxi Hughes (27-7-2, 6 KOs) in an intriguing Ireland vs. England match-up. ‘The Diva’ outpointed Belgium’s former European Champion Francesco Patera in Leeds last time out in May while ‘Maximus’ earned an impressive stoppage win over Efstathios Antonas in Sheffield last month.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring and making the first defence of my World Title in Monte-Carlo,” said Ferreira. “I am very proud to have finished my Olympic journey as a two-time medallist but from now on my focus is 100% on the professionals and I am excited about this next phase in my career and dedicating myself fully to professional boxing.

“My opponent is very experienced and has won many titles in the past so I’m looking forward to the challenge and then I hope to move into big unification fights and add more World Titles in 2025.”

“I’m happy to be going back to work,” said Akhmadaliev. “It looks like that p4p star is not ready for big challenges. He can continue running away, but I will get what should be mine anyway. ‘M’J in business again and December will be hot!”

“I can’t wait to return to breathtaking Monte-Carlo for a magnificent night of World Championship boxing on December 14,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Two thrilling World Title clashes, a European Title showdown between two hungry undefeated contenders and a big Ireland vs. England match-up – Monte-Carlo Showdown V has something for everyone! Catch all of the action live worldwide on DAZN.”

“Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been the essential partner of the Principality of Monaco greatest sports events for over a century,” said Albert Manzone. “We are delighted to welcoming the 2024 edition of the Monte-Carlo Showdown, presented by the Casino de Monte-Carlo, at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, in the prestigious Salle des Etoiles room.”

Tickets priced at €200 plus fees will be available to purchase via Stage Front from 10am tomorrow morning (Monday October 28). In addition, Hotel and Ticket Packages are available priced at £995 plus fees (for two people sharing).

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer embodies a new Art de Vivre that is unique in the world with a taste for what is beautiful, fine and good. Its Resort offers Luxury Gaming in its casinos, “haute couture” experiences in its iconic palace hotels and their Diamond Suites and gourmet dining at the cutting edge of modernity, combining Michelin-starred restaurants, international concepts and our own creations, as well as a topflight artistic and cultural selection. The Resort also offers a fantastic range of sport and well-being activities, shopping and partying. And because the new Art de Vivre Monte-Carlo must evolve towards increasingly ethical and responsible luxury, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been committed since 2007 to a pro-active policy in terms of energy transition, consumption of resources and waste, local fine dining and preservation of the natural heritage. The number 1 private employer in the Principality of Monaco, in 2023 the Group launched its 4th ethics charter to uphold its values of integrity and responsibility in conducting its professional business.