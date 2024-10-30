“Time To Put The Record Straight!” 👀 Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai: Face Off





One month to go… Don’t miss our Face Off special as long-time rivals Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai sit down and talk their eagerly anticipated clash in the pro game on November 30 in Birmingham. DAZN’s Darren Barker is mediator as the pair discuss family history, amateur feud and more!

#EdwardsYafai #Boxing #FaceOff

