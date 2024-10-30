MIDDLEWEIGHT CRACKER HEADLINES WEMBLEY

BRITISH MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION Brad Pauls will make a first defence of his belt when he goes up against the former two-time champion and current WBO International title holder Denzel Bentley at the OVO Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 7, live on TNT Sports.

The British, Commonwealth and WBO International lightweight titles will be on the line when undefeated KO-artist Sam Noakes takes on experienced Cromer campaigner, the rejuvenated Ryan Walsh.

Also featuring are two big hits of heavyweight action, with the English title being defended by Solomon Dacres against former British title challenger David Adeleye, plus the heavyweight debut of new Queensberry recruit Lawrence Okolie in championship action.

WBC International super lightweight champion Pierce O’Leary will defend his title for a fifth time as he homes in on securing a mandatory position and new English welterweight champion Sean Noakes will appear on the same card as his younger brother in making a first defence against the undefeated Mathew Rennie.

In what should be a cruiserweight classic, Aloys Jr will battle against Lewis Oakford for the WBA Continental and Commonwealth Silver championship belts.

The Magnificent Seven Ride to Wembley.

“This is yet another thrilling card, fully in keeping with our Magnificent Seven series, where once again our fighters step up into serious title action in largely even-money fights,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“Brad Pauls against Denzel Bentley is as good as it gets in the British middleweight division and the winner can expect to be pushed forward towards a world title shot. Sam Noakes versus Ryan Walsh is an absolute belter, with Sam our Action Man, going up against a British stalwart who still has plenty of fire in his belly.

“We can expect fireworks at heavyweight from Sol Dacres and David Adeleye, a fight that has been brewing for some time now, plus I am excited to welcome Lawrence Okolie quickly into the Queensberry ranks with a title fight.

“Sean Noakes and Aloys Jr are two crowd-pleasers who we are very proud of and I am excited to see them both stepping into really challenging fights against Mathew Rennie and Lewis Oakford respectively.

“There is something for everyone on this card and I am delighted to transport the Magnificent Seven concept to London for the first time.”

Newquay Bomb Pauls (19-1-1, 4 KOs), also holder of the WBA Continental title, seized the Lonsdale belt with a spectacular stoppage of Nathan Heaney back in July in what was a sequel of a drawn encounter four months previous.

Bentley (20-3-1, 17) has registered two straight second round stoppages – against Danny Dignum and Derrick Osaze – since the conclusion of his British title reign, ended by Heaney, in November 2023. The Peacock Gym man is ranked No.2 by the WBO and closing in on world title action once again.

Noakes (15-0, 14), along with winning British, Commonwealth, WBC International Silver and WBO International, is also holder of the European title, which he won against Yvan Mendy and successfully defended last time out against Gianluca Ceglia, who he stopped in eight.

Walsh (29-4-2, 13) made a remarkable six defence of the British featherweight title before heading up in weight and the 38-year-old issued an emphatic statement of his current threat in September when he brutally stopped home fighter Reece Mould in Sheffield.

Dacres (9-0, 3) has successfully defended his English belt twice against tough customer Michael Webster and now finally gets to trade with Adeleye (12-1, 11), who is back in the ring following his sole setback against British champion Fabio Wardley in October of last year.

O’Leary (15-0, 8) is back at Wembley, where he defeated Kane Gardner last year, with the Irishman since defeating Hovhannes Martirosyan and Darragh Foley in impressive fashion.

Okolie (20-1, 15) is a two-weight world champion – at cruiserweight and bridgerweight – and he makes his introduction into the sport’s signature division with a title contest against the German Hussein Muhamed (18-1, 14).

Sean Noakes (8-0, 4) became English welterweight champion by defeating Inder Bassi in July and will now test his credentials further against an undefeated southpaw in Mathew Rennie (13-0-1, 1), the 26-year-old from Douglas in the Isle of Man.

Aloys Jr (8-1, 7), one of Britain’s most explosive young talents, took on his toughest test to date last time out when he outpointed the previously unbeaten Oronzo Birardi to win the IBO Continental title. Oakford (6-1) got back in the win column – after a technical defeat to John Hedges in July with the fight halted due to a cut eye – with victory over Deevorn Miller in October.