Ortiz and Mini fight for the WBA Continental Americas crown  – World Boxing Association

American Jermaine Ortiz will return to the ring against Cristian Mino this Friday night to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super lightweight belt at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. 

Ortiz lost to Teofimo Lopez in a world title fight on February 8 in Las Vegas, so this opportunity for the regional title is important to get back to winning ways and get back on track in his career. 

Mino is an Argentinian with a lot of grit who is not going through his best moment and will try to surprise against the American. The 27-year-old fighter has faced opponents like Kenneth Sims, Manuel Jaimes or Andy Vences, so he has good experience.

Ortiz has a record of 17 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts, while Mini has 24 wins, 9 losses, 2 draws and 17 knockouts.


