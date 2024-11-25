Rupprecht dominated Matsuda and is new unified champion  – World Boxing Association

Tina Rupprecht defeated Eri Matsuda and became unified light minimumweight champion on Saturday at the Olympiastuetzpunkt, in Heildelberg, Germany, with cards of 97-92, 96-93 and 96-93.

The German held the WBC crown and by defeating the Japanese, she took away the World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO belts to collect the three belts of the category.

Rupprecht carried the baton of the fight and was quite incisive in the attack against an opponent with a great style and a lot of technique as the Asian. However, she was able to surprise her and connect good punches during the fight to take advantage in the scorecards and win a relatively comfortable decision.

With the victory, the new unified champion left her record in 14 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 3 knockouts, while Matsuda left her balance in 7 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 1 knockout.