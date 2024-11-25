Katzourakis is new WBA North American champion  – World Boxing Association

Greece’s Andreas Katzourakis dethroned Brandon Adams of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North American super welterweight crown with a split decision win at Corey Studios at Corey Tower in Atlanta.

Katzourakis won by scores of 97-93, 93-97 and 96-94 in a tough and close fight against a very experienced opponent in which he was able to use all his tools to win the title.

The Greek showed his level and fought bravely from start to finish to win a fight that was not easy at all that is very important for his career and helps him to take a big leap in the professional arena.

The 27-year-old fighter, who has made his entire career in the United States, remained undefeated after 15 fights, 10 of them won by knockout. For his part, Adams left his record at 25 wins and 4 losses, with 16 knockouts.