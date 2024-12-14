Home / Boxing Videos / Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel | FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel | FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



In a collision of power between two world title contenders, NABO Welterweight Titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2-0, 16 KOs) will put his skills to the test against the undefeated knockout artist and NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs). The 10-round main event will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #alexisrocha #raulcuriel #rochacuriel #pressconference

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

FULL LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE | Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny INTENSE STARE DOWN 😳

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved