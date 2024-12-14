Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel | FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





In a collision of power between two world title contenders, NABO Welterweight Titleholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (25-2-0, 16 KOs) will put his skills to the test against the undefeated knockout artist and NABF Welterweight Titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs). The 10-round main event will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and broadcast worldwide on DAZN starting at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET.

