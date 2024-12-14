Vargas crowned in Orlando against Guerrero  – World Boxing Association

Antonio Vargas knocked out Winston Guerrero during the main event of the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs at the Orlando Convention and won the interim bantamweight belt at the Caribe Royale Hotel.

The 28-year-old American won in the tenth round in a bout in which he had to work hard to get the win and the black and gold belt.

Although he started with everything and knocked down the Nicaraguan in the first round, he experienced difficulties in the second round when he went to the canvas. However, he was able to recover and work little by little to add rounds and finally overwhelm his opponent so that the referee stopped the actions in the last part of the fight.

With the victory, Vargas was the great protagonist of the event and left his record at 19 wins, 1 loss and 11 knockouts, while Guerrero lost his undefeated record and now has 22 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.