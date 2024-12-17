RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS SPONSOR EDEN WILLIAMS, DAUGHTER OF FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER THOMAS WILLIAMS JR, IN 2024 USA BOXING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the AA-affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants, have announced that they will sponsor Eden Williams, the 11-year-old daughter of former light heavyweight world championship contender Thomas Williams Jr., as she competes in the 2024 USA Boxing National Championships.

Rated #1 in the Female Bantam division (11-12 year-olds) at 80 pounds, Eden, from Laurel, MD, will compete in her first National Championships tournament, taking place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, in Richmond, VA.

Thanks to her father, the touted youngster has been around boxing her entire life and began competing herself at age eight. Thus far, Eden has built an impressive amateur record of 23-2, winning the Silver Gloves three times, Junior Olympics twice, National Qualifiers tournament twice as well as the National Open tournament.

Before her first match tomorrow, Eden and her parents spent some time with the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond ballpark, getting to meet the team’s front office and their mascot, Nutzy.

“It’s not easy for women in boxing even if you’re a little girl and an amateur. It’s expensive to compete and pay the expenses for a family with a championship caliber daughter,” said Lou DiBella, President of both the Richmond Flying Squirrels and DiBella Entertainment. “Thomas was a helluva fighter and he’s an old friend, and Eden is a little boxing phenom. It was nice that I could combine my two loves of boxing and baseball here to help her out. The Squirrels are proud that we were able to enable Eden to compete. She fights tomorrow at 12:00pm if any Squirrels fans would like to go and see her.”

“I want to thank Lou DiBella and the Richmond Flying Squirrels so much for their hospitality and generosity in sponsoring Eden,” said Williams Jr., a former WBO NABO titlist, who challenged Adonis Stevenson for the WBC light heavyweight crown in 2016. “After our original sponsor fell out at the last minute, I made one phone call to Lou and he got it done within 24 hours. Eden had a blast meeting everyone at the ballpark and especially Nutzy the mascot. This tournament will be dedicated to the Richmond Flying Squirrels and DiBella Entertainment.”

DiBella Entertainment

Instagram: @DiBellaEnt

X: @LouDiBella, @DiBellaEnt

Facebook: @DiBellaEntertainment