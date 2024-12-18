Benavidez vs. Morrell PREVIEW: February 1, 2025 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





Benavidez vs. Morrell will see Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez and WBA Light Heavyweight Champion David Morrell Jr. meet in a battle of unbeatens that pits two of the sport’s most exciting fighters against each other in the primes of their careers headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, Feb. 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The co-main event will see WBC Featherweight World Champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa defend his title against former unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. in a rematch of one of 2021’s best fights.

The pay-per-view will also feature Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz facing the hard-charging contender Angel Fierro in an all-Mexican super lightweight duel, plus rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. battles former unified champion Jeison Rosario in a 10-round middleweight fight that opens the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

