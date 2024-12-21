Home / Boxing Videos / “I Won That!” – Dave Allen's First Interview After Johnny Fisher Fight

“I Won That!” – Dave Allen's First Interview After Johnny Fisher Fight

Matchroom Boxing



An honest and emotional Dave Allen reacts to his narrow split decision defeat to Johnny Fisher in Riyadh in support to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury. The White Rhino talks a potential rematch and pays tribute to his late Grandfather.

