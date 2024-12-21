“I Won That!” – Dave Allen's First Interview After Johnny Fisher Fight





An honest and emotional Dave Allen reacts to his narrow split decision defeat to Johnny Fisher in Riyadh in support to Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury. The White Rhino talks a potential rematch and pays tribute to his late Grandfather.

