HAPPY HOLIDAYS | Star Boxing

ABOUT ROCKIN’ FIGHTS

Created in 2011, Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series has developed elite boxing talent and has produced former WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, the “Common Man”, JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR. (Mastic, Long Island 28-5 22KO’s) and former WBO Super Lightweight World Champion, CHRIS ALGIERI (Huntington, NY 25-4 9KO’S), two of only four Long Island World Champions EVER.

“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 50 is presented by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

For more information visit us at www.StarBoxing.com. For 30 years of action packed fights, subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE. Follow along on social media for fight announcements and updates @StarBoxing, and join the conversation using #RockinFights.