Home / Boxing Videos / “High Level Championship Action” | Canelo Alvarez Vs Daniel Jacobs Full Fight

“High Level Championship Action” | Canelo Alvarez Vs Daniel Jacobs Full Fight

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



What a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs back on 4th May 2019. Relive the full 12 rounds as Canelo edged The Mirace Man to add the IBF World Middleweight Title to his unified collection.

#Canelo #MatchroomBoxing #CaneloJacobs

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

When Claressa Shields Boxed On A Matchroom Show | Shields Vs Hannah Rankin Full Fight

Head back to the Kansas Star Arena on 17 November 2018 as Claressa Shields added …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved