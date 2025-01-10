Home / Boxing Videos / Alexander Povetkin's Savage KO Vs David Price | Povetkin Vs Price Full Fight

Alexander Povetkin's Savage KO Vs David Price | Povetkin Vs Price Full Fight

Matchroom Boxing 41 mins ago Boxing Videos



What a Heavyweight tussle this proved to be! Watch the explosive back n’ forth between Alexander Povetkin and David Price in full from the undercard of Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker in Cardiff back on Saturday 31 March 2018.

#Boxing #Povetkin #Matchroom

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“The Heartbreaker” Brandon Figueroa Flaunts His Skills On the Double End Bag

“The Heartbreaker” Brandon Figueroa is looking SHARP ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch against Stephen Fulton …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved